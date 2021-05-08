Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH) Shares Bought by Park Avenue Securities LLC

Park Avenue Securities LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH) by 42.4% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 3,615 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 1,076 shares during the quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings in Laboratory Co. of America were worth $922,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in LH. Fulton Bank N.A. increased its position in Laboratory Co. of America by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 1,285 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $261,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its holdings in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 8.3% in the fourth quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 19,401 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $3,948,000 after purchasing an additional 1,495 shares during the period. Diversified Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of Laboratory Co. of America in the fourth quarter valued at about $3,054,000. ELM Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Laboratory Co. of America in the fourth quarter valued at about $61,000. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 22.4% in the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 6,000 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,221,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares during the period. 89.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Jean-Luc Belingard sold 2,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $269.16, for a total value of $699,816.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 18,169 shares in the company, valued at $4,890,368.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Mark S. Schroeder sold 667 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $251.88, for a total value of $168,003.96. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,006 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,260,911.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 5,584 shares of company stock worth $1,427,399. Company insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LH stock opened at $278.14 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $27.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.38, a P/E/G ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.09. The business’s 50 day moving average is $256.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $226.89. Laboratory Co. of America Holdings has a 12-month low of $155.19 and a 12-month high of $280.62. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.

Laboratory Co. of America (NYSE:LH) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The medical research company reported $8.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.32 by $1.47. The business had revenue of $4.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.88 billion. Laboratory Co. of America had a return on equity of 21.05% and a net margin of 6.79%. On average, research analysts predict that Laboratory Co. of America Holdings will post 20.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on LH shares. Truist increased their price objective on Laboratory Co. of America from $300.00 to $320.00 in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Mizuho increased their price objective on Laboratory Co. of America from $242.00 to $267.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Wolfe Research downgraded Laboratory Co. of America from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on Laboratory Co. of America from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on Laboratory Co. of America from $278.00 to $312.00 in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Laboratory Co. of America has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $259.27.

Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings operates as an independent clinical laboratory company worldwide. It operates in two segments, Labcorp Diagnostics (Dx) and Labcorp Drug Development (DD). It offers various tests, such as blood chemistry analyses, urinalyses, blood cell counts, thyroid tests, Pap tests, hemoglobin A1C and vitamin D products, prostate-specific antigens, tests for sexually transmitted diseases, hepatitis C tests, microbiology cultures and procedures, and alcohol and other substance-abuse tests.

