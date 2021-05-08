Kulicke and Soffa Industries (NASDAQ:KLIC) Updates Q2 2021 Earnings Guidance

Kulicke and Soffa Industries (NASDAQ:KLIC) issued an update on its second quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 1.200-1.200 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.910. The company issued revenue guidance of $340 million-$340 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $305.07 million.

Shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries stock traded up $2.21 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $50.69. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,186,503 shares, compared to its average volume of 887,021. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $52.66 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $40.43. Kulicke and Soffa Industries has a 12-month low of $20.10 and a 12-month high of $61.24. The company has a market cap of $3.15 billion, a PE ratio of 61.07 and a beta of 1.18.

Kulicke and Soffa Industries (NASDAQ:KLIC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The semiconductor company reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.12. Kulicke and Soffa Industries had a return on equity of 7.92% and a net margin of 8.39%. As a group, analysts predict that Kulicke and Soffa Industries will post 1.35 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 25th were given a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 24th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.10%. Kulicke and Soffa Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 58.95%.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Craig Hallum boosted their target price on Kulicke and Soffa Industries from $61.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on Kulicke and Soffa Industries in a research note on Monday, April 26th. They set a buy rating and a $64.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Kulicke and Soffa Industries from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $62.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, B. Riley boosted their price objective on Kulicke and Soffa Industries from $69.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Kulicke and Soffa Industries presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $64.80.

In related news, VP Zamir Shai Soloveizik sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total value of $137,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 22,188 shares in the company, valued at $1,220,340. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Nelson Munpun Wong sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total value of $300,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 150,880 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,052,800. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 51,078 shares of company stock worth $2,645,868. Insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Kulicke and Soffa Industries Company Profile

Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells capital equipment and tools to assemble semiconductor devices. It operates in two segments, Capital Equipment, and Aftermarket Products and Services (APS). The Capital Equipment segment manufactures and sells ball and wedge bonders, and advanced packaging and electronic assembly solutions.

