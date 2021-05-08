Krones (ETR:KRN) Given a €115.00 Price Target at Warburg Research

Warburg Research set a €115.00 ($135.29) price objective on Krones (ETR:KRN) in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Independent Research set a €73.00 ($85.88) price target on Krones and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, April 9th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €63.00 ($74.12) price target on Krones and gave the company a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. UBS Group set a €94.00 ($110.59) price target on Krones and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Baader Bank set a €82.00 ($96.47) price target on Krones and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, Hauck & AufhãUser set a €72.00 ($84.71) price target on Krones and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of €80.75 ($95.00).

ETR:KRN traded up €1.95 ($2.29) during trading hours on Friday, reaching €75.15 ($88.41). The company had a trading volume of 108,951 shares, compared to its average volume of 33,680. The stock has a 50-day moving average of €70.46 and a two-hundred day moving average of €66.00. Krones has a one year low of €48.26 ($56.78) and a one year high of €78.35 ($92.18). The firm has a market capitalization of $2.37 billion and a PE ratio of -29.01. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.61.

Krones AG, together with its subsidiaries, plans, develops, and manufactures machines and lines for the fields of process, filling, and packaging technology, and intralogistics in Germany and internationally. It operates in two segments, Machines and Lines for Product Filling and Decoration, and Machines and Lines for Beverage Production/Process Technology.

