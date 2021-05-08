Koppers (NYSE:KOP) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.41 EPS

Koppers (NYSE:KOP) announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.41, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $407.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $407.90 million. Koppers had a net margin of 7.43% and a return on equity of 42.13%. Koppers’s revenue was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.47 EPS. Koppers updated its FY21 guidance to $4.35-4.60 EPS and its FY 2021 guidance to 4.350-4.600 EPS.
KOP opened at $38.22 on Friday. Koppers has a 12-month low of $10.91 and a 12-month high of $39.44. The company has a current ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $811.64 million, a PE ratio of 6.58 and a beta of 2.13. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $34.49 and a two-hundred day moving average of $31.77.
KOP has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Koppers from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday. B. Riley raised their price target on shares of Koppers from $35.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Monness Crespi & Hardt raised their price target on shares of Koppers from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Barrington Research raised their price target on shares of Koppers from $35.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Koppers from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $42.00.
Koppers Company Profile
Koppers Holdings Inc provides treated wood products, wood treatment chemicals, and carbon compounds in the United States, Australasia, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Railroad and Utility Products and Services (RUPS), Performance Chemicals (PC), and Carbon Materials and Chemicals (CMC).
