Koppers (NYSE:KOP) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.41 EPS

Koppers (NYSE:KOP) announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.41, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $407.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $407.90 million. Koppers had a net margin of 7.43% and a return on equity of 42.13%. Koppers’s revenue was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.47 EPS. Koppers updated its FY21 guidance to $4.35-4.60 EPS and its FY 2021 guidance to 4.350-4.600 EPS.

KOP opened at $38.22 on Friday. Koppers has a 12-month low of $10.91 and a 12-month high of $39.44. The company has a current ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $811.64 million, a PE ratio of 6.58 and a beta of 2.13. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $34.49 and a two-hundred day moving average of $31.77.

KOP has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Koppers from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday. B. Riley raised their price target on shares of Koppers from $35.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Monness Crespi & Hardt raised their price target on shares of Koppers from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Barrington Research raised their price target on shares of Koppers from $35.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Koppers from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $42.00.

In other news, VP Daniel R. Groves sold 6,795 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.06, for a total transaction of $238,232.70. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 23,825 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $835,304.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Company insiders own 5.25% of the company’s stock.

Koppers Company Profile

Koppers Holdings Inc provides treated wood products, wood treatment chemicals, and carbon compounds in the United States, Australasia, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Railroad and Utility Products and Services (RUPS), Performance Chemicals (PC), and Carbon Materials and Chemicals (CMC).

