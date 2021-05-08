Koppers Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KOP) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $463.53 Million

Wall Street analysts expect Koppers Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KOP) to post $463.53 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for Koppers’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $476.00 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $444.60 million. Koppers reported sales of $436.60 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 6.2%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Friday, May 7th.

On average, analysts expect that Koppers will report full year sales of $1.72 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.69 billion to $1.74 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $1.76 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.71 billion to $1.78 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Koppers.

Koppers (NYSE:KOP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 7th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.45. Koppers had a return on equity of 42.13% and a net margin of 7.43%. The firm had revenue of $407.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $407.90 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.47 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several analysts recently commented on KOP shares. B. Riley raised their price objective on Koppers from $35.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Koppers from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Barrington Research raised their price objective on shares of Koppers from $35.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Koppers from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt raised their price objective on shares of Koppers from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $42.00.

NYSE KOP traded up $2.48 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $38.22. 192,529 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 147,412. The stock has a market cap of $811.64 million, a PE ratio of 6.58 and a beta of 2.13. Koppers has a one year low of $10.91 and a one year high of $39.44. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $34.49 and a 200-day moving average of $31.77. The company has a current ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.79.

In other Koppers news, VP Daniel R. Groves sold 6,795 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.06, for a total transaction of $238,232.70. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 23,825 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $835,304.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 5.25% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Denali Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Koppers in the first quarter valued at $43,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new stake in shares of Koppers during the first quarter worth about $72,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Koppers by 12,100.0% in the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,514 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $157,000 after purchasing an additional 4,477 shares in the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in Koppers in the 4th quarter worth about $207,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. grew its position in shares of Koppers by 158.8% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 6,846 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $213,000 after acquiring an additional 4,201 shares during the period. 86.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Koppers Company Profile

Koppers Holdings Inc provides treated wood products, wood treatment chemicals, and carbon compounds in the United States, Australasia, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Railroad and Utility Products and Services (RUPS), Performance Chemicals (PC), and Carbon Materials and Chemicals (CMC).

