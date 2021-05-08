Komodo (KMD) Trading Up 15.7% Over Last 7 Days

Komodo (CURRENCY:KMD) traded up 12.1% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on May 7th. Komodo has a total market cap of $421.37 million and $50.84 million worth of Komodo was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Komodo coin can now be purchased for approximately $3.35 or 0.00005771 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Komodo has traded up 15.7% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $324.51 or 0.00558399 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $134.52 or 0.00231483 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 27.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $156.09 or 0.00268595 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded 17% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.75 or 0.00011613 BTC.

RedFOX Labs (RFOX) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000456 BTC.

Flux (FLUX) traded up 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000286 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded up 17% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0091 or 0.00000016 BTC.

Zel (ZEL) traded down 14% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000252 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.68 or 0.00004617 BTC.

About Komodo

Komodo (CRYPTO:KMD) is a dPoW/PoW coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 13th, 2016. Komodo’s total supply is 125,637,893 coins. The official website for Komodo is komodoplatform.com . Komodo’s official message board is blog.komodoplatform.com . The Reddit community for Komodo is /r/komodoplatform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Komodo’s official Twitter account is @komodoplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Komodo is a privacy-centric cryptocurrency that combines the anonymity of ZCash with the security of Bitcoin. Using a new consensus mechanism developed by the Komodo team, delayed Proof of Work, Komodo blocks can be notarized using the Bitcoin blockchain. KMD is issued through an Equihash-based PoW protocol, and the new block information is sent to pre-voted notary nodes. These nodes insert the Komodo block information on the BTC blockchain by creating a custom transaction. This system ensures that in order to “hack” komodo, one would have to rewrite both chains.Komodo uses Zero Knowledge Proofs to provide 100% anonymous transactions, that are now secured with Bitcoin's hash rate. “

Buying and Selling Komodo

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Komodo directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Komodo should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Komodo using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

