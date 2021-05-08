Klingenstein Fields & Co. LP Sells 657 Shares of VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SMH)

Klingenstein Fields & Co. LP decreased its holdings in VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SMH) by 12.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,799 shares of the company’s stock after selling 657 shares during the period. Klingenstein Fields & Co. LP’s holdings in VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF were worth $1,169,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Dearborn Partners LLC grew its holdings in VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF by 5.1% in the first quarter. Dearborn Partners LLC now owns 1,640 shares of the company’s stock worth $399,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Paradigm Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF by 1.7% in the first quarter. Paradigm Financial Advisors LLC now owns 12,979 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,161,000 after purchasing an additional 219 shares during the last quarter. Ayalon Holdings Ltd. grew its holdings in VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF by 52.6% in the first quarter. Ayalon Holdings Ltd. now owns 32,240 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,155,000 after purchasing an additional 11,108 shares during the last quarter. Csenge Advisory Group grew its holdings in VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF by 0.6% in the first quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 23,335 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,976,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF in the first quarter worth $228,000.

NASDAQ SMH opened at $243.60 on Friday. VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF has a 12-month low of $127.41 and a 12-month high of $258.59. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $245.83 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $230.82.

