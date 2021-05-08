Klingenstein Fields & Co. LP Sells 541 Shares of Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN)

Klingenstein Fields & Co. LP reduced its stake in shares of Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN) by 48.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 565 shares of the life sciences company’s stock after selling 541 shares during the quarter. Klingenstein Fields & Co. LP’s holdings in Illumina were worth $217,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Private Ocean LLC grew its stake in shares of Illumina by 238.1% during the fourth quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 71 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Illumina during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Illumina during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Illumina during the first quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Illumina during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. 89.97% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Illumina alerts:

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on ILMN. Barclays began coverage on shares of Illumina in a report on Monday, March 8th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $325.00 target price for the company. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Illumina from $415.00 to $510.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Cowen increased their target price on shares of Illumina from $385.00 to $460.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Illumina from $330.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Illumina from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $420.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, April 30th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $376.89.

ILMN stock opened at $383.94 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $400.23 and a 200-day moving average price of $381.87. Illumina, Inc. has a 52-week low of $260.42 and a 52-week high of $555.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $56.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 89.08, a PEG ratio of 9.83 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 3.51 and a current ratio of 3.88.

Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The life sciences company reported $1.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.53. Illumina had a net margin of 19.70% and a return on equity of 15.93%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.64 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Illumina, Inc. will post 4.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Charles Dadswell sold 314 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $416.24, for a total transaction of $130,699.36. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 6,832 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,843,751.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jay T. Flatley sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $423.44, for a total transaction of $1,693,760.00. Insiders have sold 17,728 shares of company stock valued at $7,215,210 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

Illumina Company Profile

Illumina, Inc provides sequencing and array-based solutions for genetic and genomic analysis. Its products and services serve customers in a range of markets enabling the adoption of genomic solutions in research and clinical settings for applications in the life sciences, oncology, reproductive health, agriculture, and other emerging segments.

Featured Story: Outperform Rating

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ILMN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN).

Receive News & Ratings for Illumina Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Illumina and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.