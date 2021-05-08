Klingenstein Fields & Co. LP Lowers Stock Position in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC)

Klingenstein Fields & Co. LP cut its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) by 16.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 12,599 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,420 shares during the period. Klingenstein Fields & Co. LP’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Company were worth $492,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. North Star Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Wells Fargo & Company by 1.4% during the first quarter. North Star Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,963 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $663,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares during the period. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA raised its position in Wells Fargo & Company by 17.7% during the first quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 1,766 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 266 shares during the period. Tributary Capital Management LLC raised its position in Wells Fargo & Company by 3.4% during the first quarter. Tributary Capital Management LLC now owns 9,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $356,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Quad Cities Investment Group LLC raised its position in Wells Fargo & Company by 1.4% during the first quarter. Quad Cities Investment Group LLC now owns 23,261 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $909,000 after acquiring an additional 313 shares during the period. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its position in Wells Fargo & Company by 10.0% during the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 3,575 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $107,000 after acquiring an additional 325 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 67.25% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $47.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Wells Fargo & Company from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $49.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $41.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $41.50 to $47.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $42.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Wells Fargo & Company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $40.83.

NYSE WFC opened at $46.54 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $41.79 and a 200-day simple moving average of $33.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.87. Wells Fargo & Company has a one year low of $20.76 and a one year high of $46.69. The firm has a market cap of $192.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 125.78, a PEG ratio of 4.84 and a beta of 1.07.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 13th. The financial services provider reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.36. Wells Fargo & Company had a net margin of 3.72% and a return on equity of 3.18%. The business had revenue of $18.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.42 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.01 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Wells Fargo & Company will post 0.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Friday, May 7th will be issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 6th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.86%. Wells Fargo & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 9.13%.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE: WFC) is a leading financial services company that has approximately $1.9 trillion in assets and proudly serves one in three U.S. households and more than 10% of all middle market companies in the U.S. We provide a diversified set of banking, investment and mortgage products and services, as well as consumer and commercial finance, through our four reportable operating segments: Consumer Banking and Lending, Commercial Banking, Corporate and Investment Banking, and Wealth and Investment Management.

