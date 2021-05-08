Klingenstein Fields & Co. LP Buys 3,900 Shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (BATS:JPST)

Klingenstein Fields & Co. LP lifted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (BATS:JPST) by 34.1% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 15,336 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,900 shares during the period. Klingenstein Fields & Co. LP’s holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF were worth $778,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC raised its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 1,263.9% in the 1st quarter. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC now owns 1,503,319 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,301,000 after acquiring an additional 1,393,100 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 9,503.4% in the 4th quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 955,825 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,546,000 after acquiring an additional 945,872 shares during the last quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 19.4% in the 4th quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC now owns 5,573,123 shares of the company’s stock worth $283,058,000 after acquiring an additional 905,116 shares during the last quarter. Foster & Motley Inc. raised its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 1,527.0% in the 4th quarter. Foster & Motley Inc. now owns 960,872 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,803,000 after acquiring an additional 901,814 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Destination Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $35,907,000.

JPST opened at $50.73 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $50.74 and a 200-day simple moving average of $50.77.

