Klépierre (OTCMKTS:KLPEF) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Hold

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Klépierre (OTCMKTS:KLPEF) from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Klepierre SA is a real estate investment trust. The company provides shopping center property primarily in Europe. It also offers development, rental, property and asset management services. Klepierre SA is headquartered in Paris, France. “

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of Klépierre in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a neutral rating on shares of Klépierre in a report on Friday, January 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a hold rating on shares of Klépierre in a report on Thursday, February 18th. Finally, Bank of America cut Klépierre from a neutral rating to an underperform rating in a report on Monday, January 18th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold.

KLPEF opened at $27.01 on Tuesday. Klépierre has a 12-month low of $12.00 and a 12-month high of $30.00. The business has a 50 day moving average of $24.93 and a 200-day moving average of $22.63.

Klépierre Company Profile

KlÃ©pierre, the European leader in shopping malls, combines development, property and asset management skills. The company's portfolio is valued at Â22.8 billion at June 30, 2020 and comprises large shopping centers in 12 countries in Continental Europe which together host 1.1 billion visits per year.

