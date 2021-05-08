KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR) Upgraded to Strong-Buy at Zacks Investment Research

KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports. The firm presently has a $66.00 price target on the asset manager’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective indicates a potential upside of 12.40% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “KKR & Co. Inc. operates as an investment firm. The Company manages investments such as private equity, energy, infrastructure, real estate, credit strategies and hedge funds. KKR & Co. Inc., formerly known as KKR & Co. L.P., is based in New York. “

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on KKR. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on KKR & Co. Inc. from $69.00 to $71.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on KKR & Co. Inc. from $43.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on KKR & Co. Inc. from $46.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Citigroup lifted their price target on KKR & Co. Inc. from $52.50 to $62.50 in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on KKR & Co. Inc. from $52.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $52.54.

KKR stock traded up $1.04 on Friday, hitting $58.72. 2,557,255 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,726,010. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $52.17 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $43.91. KKR & Co. Inc. has a 12-month low of $23.43 and a 12-month high of $59.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.29. The stock has a market cap of $33.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.42.

KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The asset manager reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.13. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.42 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that KKR & Co. Inc. will post 1.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, General Counsel David Sorkin sold 12,546 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.50, for a total value of $733,941.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Kkr Group Partnership L.P. sold 3,700,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.25, for a total value of $119,325,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 3,742,546 shares of company stock valued at $121,410,741 in the last ninety days. 39.34% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. D Orazio & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in KKR & Co. Inc. during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Canton Hathaway LLC purchased a new stake in KKR & Co. Inc. during the 1st quarter worth approximately $39,000. Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new stake in KKR & Co. Inc. during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in KKR & Co. Inc. during the 1st quarter worth approximately $74,000. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC purchased a new stake in KKR & Co. Inc. during the 4th quarter worth approximately $65,000. 77.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About KKR & Co. Inc.

KKR & Co Inc is a private equity and real estate investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. It specializes in acquisitions, leveraged buyouts, management buyouts, credit special situations, growth equity, mature, mezzanine, distressed, turnaround, lower middle market and middle market investments.

