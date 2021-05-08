Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB) Receives $140.31 Average Price Target from Analysts

Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the fifteen research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have assigned a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $140.31.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “underweight” rating and set a $123.00 price objective (down previously from $144.00) on shares of Kimberly-Clark in a report on Thursday, March 25th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Kimberly-Clark from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $111.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Bank of America decreased their price target on Kimberly-Clark from $165.00 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Kimberly-Clark from $147.00 to $137.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price target on Kimberly-Clark from $127.00 to $122.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 26th.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. New England Research & Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Kimberly-Clark by 38.5% during the 1st quarter. New England Research & Management Inc. now owns 28,788 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,003,000 after acquiring an additional 8,000 shares during the period. Barry Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Kimberly-Clark by 98.5% in the 1st quarter. Barry Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,541 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,477,000 after buying an additional 5,232 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in Kimberly-Clark in the 4th quarter worth approximately $15,045,000. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Kimberly-Clark by 11.0% in the 4th quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,068,457 shares of the company’s stock worth $278,890,000 after buying an additional 205,737 shares during the period. Finally, Surevest LLC lifted its holdings in Kimberly-Clark by 12.1% in the 4th quarter. Surevest LLC now owns 25,514 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,440,000 after buying an additional 2,762 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 71.89% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:KMB traded down $0.63 on Wednesday, hitting $135.50. The stock had a trading volume of 1,509,709 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,348,447. Kimberly-Clark has a twelve month low of $128.02 and a twelve month high of $160.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.61, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 1.00. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $135.79 and its 200-day moving average price is $134.84. The company has a market capitalization of $45.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.50.

Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The company reported $1.80 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.94 by ($0.14). Kimberly-Clark had a return on equity of 812.50% and a net margin of 12.49%. The firm had revenue of $4.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.97 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.13 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Kimberly-Clark will post 7.67 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 4th will be given a dividend of $1.14 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 3rd. This represents a $4.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.37%. Kimberly-Clark’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 66.18%.

About Kimberly-Clark

Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care and consumer tissue products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swimpants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Sweety, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Depend, Plenitud, Softex, Poise, and other brand names.

