Kforce Inc. to Post Q2 2021 Earnings of $0.94 Per Share, William Blair Forecasts (NASDAQ:KFRC)

Kforce Inc. (NASDAQ:KFRC) – William Blair raised their Q2 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Kforce in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, May 4th. William Blair analyst T. Mulrooney now anticipates that the business services provider will earn $0.94 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.73. William Blair also issued estimates for Kforce’s Q3 2021 earnings at $0.98 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.78 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $3.32 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $3.47 EPS.

Get Kforce alerts:

KFRC has been the subject of a number of other reports. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Kforce from $53.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Truist boosted their price target on shares of Kforce from $48.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Truist Securities boosted their price target on shares of Kforce from $48.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Kforce from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $67.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Kforce from $45.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $55.14.

NASDAQ KFRC opened at $60.17 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.65, a quick ratio of 2.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $54.93 and a 200 day simple moving average of $46.67. Kforce has a 12 month low of $25.73 and a 12 month high of $62.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.86 and a beta of 1.49.

Kforce (NASDAQ:KFRC) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The business services provider reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.63 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $363.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $359.24 million. Kforce had a return on equity of 32.56% and a net margin of 3.77%. The company’s revenue was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.42 earnings per share.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 11th will be issued a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 10th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.53%. Kforce’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.15%.

In other Kforce news, insider Kye L. Mitchell sold 3,497 shares of Kforce stock in a transaction on Friday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.49, for a total value of $162,575.53. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO David L. Dunkel sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.72, for a total value of $820,800.00. In the last quarter, insiders sold 176,840 shares of company stock worth $9,493,145. Insiders own 10.80% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in KFRC. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kforce during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its stake in Kforce by 11.2% during the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,191 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $92,000 after buying an additional 221 shares during the last quarter. Nkcfo LLC bought a new position in shares of Kforce during the 1st quarter valued at $177,000. Blair William & Co. IL purchased a new position in shares of Kforce in the 4th quarter worth $226,000. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System bought a new stake in shares of Kforce in the fourth quarter worth $241,000. 77.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Kforce

Kforce Inc provides professional staffing services and solutions in the United States. It operates through Technology (Tech) and Finance and Accounting (FA) segments. The Tech segment provides temporary and permanent satffing services to its clients primarily in the areas of information technology, such as systems/applications architecture and development, data management, business and artificial intelligence, machine learning, and network architecture and security.

Read More: What are earnings reports?

Receive News & Ratings for Kforce Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kforce and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.