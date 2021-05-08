KeyCorp Increases DigitalOcean (NASDAQ:DOCN) Price Target to $57.00

DigitalOcean (NASDAQ:DOCN) had its price objective hoisted by KeyCorp from $56.00 to $57.00 in a research report report published on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

DOCN has been the subject of a number of other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on DigitalOcean in a research report on Monday, April 26th. They set an overweight rating and a $50.00 price objective for the company. Canaccord Genuity initiated coverage on DigitalOcean in a report on Monday, April 26th. They set a buy rating and a $55.00 price target for the company. Bank of America initiated coverage on DigitalOcean in a report on Monday, April 26th. They set a buy rating and a $50.00 price target for the company. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on DigitalOcean in a report on Thursday. They set a buy rating and a $55.00 price target for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on DigitalOcean in a report on Monday, April 26th. They set an equal weight rating and a $50.00 price target for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $58.30.

DigitalOcean stock traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $42.30. The company had a trading volume of 247,498 shares, compared to its average volume of 597,059. DigitalOcean has a 12 month low of $36.65 and a 12 month high of $46.35.

In other DigitalOcean news, major shareholder Access Industries Holdings Llc acquired 2,127,659 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 25th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $47.00 per share, with a total value of $99,999,973.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in DOCN. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company bought a new position in DigitalOcean during the first quarter valued at approximately $632,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in DigitalOcean during the first quarter valued at approximately $670,000. BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in DigitalOcean during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,263,000. Liberty Street Advisors Inc. bought a new position in DigitalOcean during the first quarter valued at approximately $3,008,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in DigitalOcean during the first quarter valued at approximately $35,709,000.

DigitalOcean Company Profile

DigitalOcean Holdings, Inc operates a cloud computing platform that offers infrastructure and platform tools for developers, start-ups, and small and medium-sized businesses in North America, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It offers infrastructure solutions across compute, storage, and networking fields, as well as managed application, container, and database offerings to developers.

