Key Financial Inc Raises Position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

Key Financial Inc boosted its stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ) by 5.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,183 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 349 shares during the period. Key Financial Inc’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $660,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Armor Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Ballast Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 179.0% during the fourth quarter. Ballast Advisors LLC now owns 385 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 247 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Albion Financial Group UT bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Accel Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000.

Shares of VNQ traded up $1.28 on Friday, hitting $98.44. 5,884,980 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,708,024. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $94.87 and a 200 day simple moving average of $87.60. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a one year low of $66.27 and a one year high of $99.56.

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

