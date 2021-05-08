Key Financial Inc Purchases 165 Shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Key Financial Inc increased its stake in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) by 46.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 519 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 165 shares during the quarter. Key Financial Inc’s holdings in PayPal were worth $126,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PYPL. Modus Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of PayPal in the 4th quarter valued at $201,000. RVW Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of PayPal by 51.4% in the 4th quarter. RVW Wealth LLC now owns 1,620 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,000,000 after acquiring an additional 550 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its stake in shares of PayPal by 108.1% in the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 124,000 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $29,040,000 after acquiring an additional 64,400 shares in the last quarter. F&V Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of PayPal by 12.1% in the 4th quarter. F&V Capital Management LLC now owns 42,691 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $9,998,000 after acquiring an additional 4,620 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC grew its position in PayPal by 66,500.0% in the 4th quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 1,998 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $468,000 after purchasing an additional 1,995 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.29% of the company’s stock.

PYPL has been the subject of several research reports. JMP Securities lifted their price target on shares of PayPal from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of PayPal from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Macquarie lifted their price target on shares of PayPal from $262.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of PayPal from $249.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Oddo Bhf assumed coverage on shares of PayPal in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $284.80.

NASDAQ PYPL traded up $1.34 during trading on Friday, hitting $253.36. 10,170,019 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,975,859. The stock has a market capitalization of $297.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 95.61, a PEG ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 1.12. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $139.61 and a 12-month high of $309.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.38. The business has a 50 day moving average of $255.99 and a 200-day moving average of $238.74.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The credit services provider reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.21. PayPal had a net margin of 15.48% and a return on equity of 18.31%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.66 EPS. On average, analysts expect that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 2.8 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP Adele Louise Pentland sold 6,370 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $298.00, for a total value of $1,898,260.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 52,907 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,766,286. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Peggy Alford sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $270.33, for a total transaction of $1,081,320.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,238 shares in the company, valued at $5,200,608.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 255,198 shares of company stock worth $67,667,823. Insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates as a technology platform and digital payments company that enables digital and mobile payments on behalf of consumers and merchants worldwide. Its payment solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, Hyperwallet, and iZettle products. The company's payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments, withdraw funds to their bank accounts, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in various currencies.

