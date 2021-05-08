Key Financial Inc Has $71,000 Stock Position in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

Key Financial Inc raised its holdings in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) by 206.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 537 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after buying an additional 362 shares during the quarter. Key Financial Inc’s holdings in NIKE were worth $71,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in NKE. SNS Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of NIKE by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. SNS Financial Group LLC now owns 2,554 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $361,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Carlson Capital Management grew its holdings in shares of NIKE by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Carlson Capital Management now owns 3,414 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $500,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. MidWestOne Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of NIKE by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. MidWestOne Financial Group Inc. now owns 6,303 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $892,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA boosted its stake in NIKE by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA now owns 3,592 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $477,000 after buying an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Smith Shellnut Wilson LLC ADV boosted its stake in NIKE by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Smith Shellnut Wilson LLC ADV now owns 8,542 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $1,208,000 after buying an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. 64.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:NKE traded up $4.32 on Friday, reaching $137.81. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,566,670 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,462,940. NIKE, Inc. has a 1-year low of $84.11 and a 1-year high of $147.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a current ratio of 2.66. The firm has a market cap of $217.74 billion, a PE ratio of 78.75, a PEG ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.83. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $133.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $135.98.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 17th. The footwear maker reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.15. NIKE had a return on equity of 34.89% and a net margin of 7.39%. The firm had revenue of $10.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.98 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.78 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that NIKE, Inc. will post 2.96 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be paid a $0.275 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 28th. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.80%. NIKE’s payout ratio is 59.46%.

NKE has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $140.00 price target (down previously from $160.00) on shares of NIKE in a research note on Monday, April 26th. UBS Group decreased their price target on NIKE from $183.00 to $175.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $176.00 price target on NIKE and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Williams Financial Group began coverage on NIKE in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $175.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Citigroup downgraded NIKE from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $140.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and thirty have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $159.83.

In other news, Director Peter B. Henry sold 3,388 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.03, for a total transaction of $430,377.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,282 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $289,882.46. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Hilary K. Krane sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.54, for a total value of $2,003,100.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 132,482 shares of company stock valued at $17,342,141. Insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company offers NIKE brand products in six categories, including running, NIKE basketball, the Jordan brand, football, training, and sportswear. It also markets products designed for kids, as well as for other athletic and recreational uses, such as American football, baseball, cricket, golf, lacrosse, skateboarding, tennis, volleyball, walking, wrestling, and other outdoor activities; and apparel with licensed college and professional team and league logos, as well as sells sports apparel.

