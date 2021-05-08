Key Financial Inc Has $2.02 Million Position in iShares Convertible Bond ETF (BATS:ICVT)

Key Financial Inc boosted its stake in shares of iShares Convertible Bond ETF (BATS:ICVT) by 31.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 20,530 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,945 shares during the quarter. iShares Convertible Bond ETF accounts for 1.3% of Key Financial Inc’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest position. Key Financial Inc’s holdings in iShares Convertible Bond ETF were worth $2,016,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ICVT. BW Gestao de Investimentos Ltda. acquired a new position in iShares Convertible Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth $111,033,000. FormulaFolio Investments LLC raised its stake in iShares Convertible Bond ETF by 43.9% during the fourth quarter. FormulaFolio Investments LLC now owns 1,216,469 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,450,000 after acquiring an additional 370,992 shares in the last quarter. Trilogy Capital Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Convertible Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth $10,690,000. Ferguson Shapiro LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Convertible Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth $10,657,000. Finally, James Investment Research Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Convertible Bond ETF by 87.4% during the first quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 151,272 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,859,000 after purchasing an additional 70,550 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of ICVT stock traded up $0.92 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $97.29. 335,517 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $99.80 and its 200-day moving average is $97.55. iShares Convertible Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $50.43 and a 52 week high of $58.18.

