Key Financial Inc Buys 405 Shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Key Financial Inc lifted its stake in shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) by 34.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,592 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 405 shares during the quarter. Key Financial Inc’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $351,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new stake in Union Pacific during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Syverson Strege & Co bought a new stake in Union Pacific during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Union Pacific during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $33,000. MPS Loria Financial Planners LLC boosted its stake in Union Pacific by 48.6% during the 4th quarter. MPS Loria Financial Planners LLC now owns 162 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the period. Finally, McCarthy Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Union Pacific during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.83% of the company’s stock.

Get Union Pacific alerts:

Several analysts recently weighed in on UNP shares. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their target price on Union Pacific from $215.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Vertical Research began coverage on Union Pacific in a report on Friday, March 26th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Barclays reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Union Pacific in a report on Monday, January 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Union Pacific from $212.00 to $216.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Union Pacific from $190.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $218.05.

UNP stock traded up $2.27 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $229.48. 2,073,712 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,874,025. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $220.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $208.38. Union Pacific Co. has a 1-year low of $147.05 and a 1-year high of $229.97. The company has a market cap of $152.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.23, a PEG ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The railroad operator reported $2.00 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.06 by ($0.06). Union Pacific had a net margin of 27.40% and a return on equity of 31.71%. The business had revenue of $5 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.07 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.15 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Union Pacific Co. will post 8.02 EPS for the current year.

In other Union Pacific news, VP Todd M. Rynaski sold 7,698 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.00, for a total value of $1,631,976.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 17,197 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,645,764. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Elizabeth F. Whited sold 1,491 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.00, for a total value of $320,565.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 34,124 shares in the company, valued at $7,336,660. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Union Pacific Company Profile

Union Pacific Corp. engages in the provision of railroad and freight transportation services. Its principal operating company, Union Pacific Railroad Co, operates as a railroad franchise. The Railroad’s diversified business mix includes agricultural products, automotive, chemicals, coal, industrial products, and intermodal.

See Also: Dividend Reinvestment Plan (DRIP)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UNP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP).

Receive News & Ratings for Union Pacific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Union Pacific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.