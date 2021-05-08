Key Financial Inc Acquires 727 Shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Key Financial Inc lifted its holdings in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) by 4.3% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 17,711 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 727 shares during the quarter. Key Financial Inc’s holdings in AT&T were worth $536,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Claraphi Advisory Network LLC lifted its holdings in AT&T by 17.9% during the 1st quarter. Claraphi Advisory Network LLC now owns 82,101 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,485,000 after purchasing an additional 12,438 shares during the last quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. lifted its holdings in AT&T by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. now owns 54,259 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,643,000 after purchasing an additional 962 shares during the last quarter. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI acquired a new stake in AT&T during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Arrow Financial Corp lifted its holdings in AT&T by 18.0% during the 1st quarter. Arrow Financial Corp now owns 44,815 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,357,000 after purchasing an additional 6,844 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Centaurus Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in AT&T by 100.7% during the 1st quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 62,206 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,883,000 after purchasing an additional 31,209 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 51.17% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have commented on T. Raymond James upped their price target on AT&T from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on AT&T from $31.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Oppenheimer reissued a “hold” rating on shares of AT&T in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Barclays increased their price objective on AT&T from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on AT&T from $31.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $31.43.

NYSE T traded down $0.25 on Friday, hitting $32.16. 28,950,204 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 42,558,332. The business’s fifty day moving average is $30.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $29.29. AT&T Inc. has a 12 month low of $26.35 and a 12 month high of $33.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $229.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.16, a PEG ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.84.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 21st. The technology company reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.08. AT&T had a return on equity of 12.27% and a net margin of 6.42%. The business had revenue of $43.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $42.69 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.84 earnings per share. AT&T’s revenue was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that AT&T Inc. will post 3.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 9th were issued a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.47%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 8th. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 58.26%.

AT&T Company Profile

AT&T Inc provides telecommunication, media, and technology services worldwide. The company operates through Communications, WarnerMedia, and Latin America segments. The Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; video and targeted advertising services; broadband, including fiber, and legacy telephony internet and voice communication; and wireline telecom services.

