Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ:KDP) Insider Herbert Derek Hopkins Sells 111,537 Shares

Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ:KDP) insider Herbert Derek Hopkins sold 111,537 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.02, for a total transaction of $4,017,562.74. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 691,117 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,894,034.34. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

KDP opened at $36.60 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $51.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.78, a PEG ratio of 3.83 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a fifty day moving average of $35.33 and a 200 day moving average of $32.42. Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $25.91 and a fifty-two week high of $36.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a current ratio of 0.33.

Keurig Dr Pepper (NASDAQ:KDP) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.02. Keurig Dr Pepper had a net margin of 11.40% and a return on equity of 8.33%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. will post 1.4 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 1st were paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 31st. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.64%. Keurig Dr Pepper’s payout ratio is currently 49.18%.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $40.00 price objective on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Evercore ISI reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $35.67.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. First Horizon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 7,461.5% in the 4th quarter. First Horizon Corp now owns 983 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 970 shares during the last quarter. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC bought a new stake in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper in the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper in the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper in the 1st quarter worth about $44,000. 37.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Keurig Dr Pepper Company Profile

Keurig Dr Pepper Inc operates as a beverage company in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Coffee Systems, Packaged Beverages, Beverage Concentrates, and Latin America Beverages. The Coffee Systems segment offers Keurig single serve brewers and specialty coffee to home, offices, restaurants, cafeterias, convenience stores, and hotels, as well as produces and sells range of other specialty beverages in K-Cup pods, such as hot and iced teas, hot cocoa, and other beverages.

