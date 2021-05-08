Kerry Group (OTCMKTS:KRYAY) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Kerry Group (OTCMKTS:KRYAY) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Kerry Group plc provides food ingredients and flavors for the food and beverage industries. Its culinary, dairy, lipid, meat, cereal, sweet and beverage systems and flavors provide product solutions to food manufacturers and foodservice companies. It offers savory ingredients, sweet ingredients, food coating systems, nutritional systems, and specialty protein applications. It also provides prepared meals, soups sauces and dressings, savory snacks, meats, appetizers and side dishes, and dairy products, as well as cereals and bars, ice cream and frozen desserts, bakery products, and confectionery products. In addition, it provides beverage systems and flavors, including soft drinks, alcoholic and nutritional beverages, and tea and coffee products comprising cold/iced tea, cold coffee drinks, hot coffee and tea, tea and coffee mixes, chocolate, cocoa and malt beverages, coffee syrups, and cleaners. Kerry Group plc is headquartered in Tralee, Ireland. “

Get Kerry Group alerts:

KRYAY has been the topic of several other reports. Berenberg Bank restated a buy rating on shares of Kerry Group in a research note on Tuesday. Barclays reaffirmed an overweight rating on shares of Kerry Group in a report on Friday, April 30th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an outperform rating on shares of Kerry Group in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. UBS Group reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Kerry Group in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Kerry Group from a neutral rating to an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Kerry Group has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $147.00.

Shares of KRYAY opened at $135.11 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $130.54 and its 200 day moving average price is $135.65. Kerry Group has a 12-month low of $107.91 and a 12-month high of $152.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.89 billion, a PE ratio of 30.64 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 1.05.

The firm also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.701 per share. This is an increase from Kerry Group’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.24. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 15th. Kerry Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.52%.

Kerry Group Company Profile

Kerry Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and delivers taste and nutrition solutions for the food, beverage, and pharmaceutical industries in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Taste & Nutrition and Consumer Foods.

Read More: How is inflation measured?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Kerry Group (KRYAY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Kerry Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kerry Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.