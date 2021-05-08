Keros Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KROS) Announces Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.10 EPS

Keros Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KROS) announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($0.68) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.58) by ($0.10), Briefing.com reports.

NASDAQ KROS traded down $1.24 during trading on Friday, reaching $53.11. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 129,939 shares, compared to its average volume of 132,421. Keros Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $25.60 and a 12 month high of $88.80. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $59.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $64.81.

Get Keros Therapeutics alerts:

In other Keros Therapeutics news, Director Julius Knowles sold 44,816 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.48, for a total value of $2,576,023.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Claudia Ordonez sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.93, for a total transaction of $59,930.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $59,930. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 150,653 shares of company stock valued at $9,008,663 in the last three months.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Keros Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday.

About Keros Therapeutics

Keros Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel treatments for patients suffering from hematological and musculoskeletal disorders with high unmet medical need. The company's lead protein therapeutic product candidate is KER-050, which is being developed for the treatment of low blood cell counts, or cytopenias, including anemia and thrombocytopenia in patients with myelodysplastic syndromes, or MDS, and in patients with myelofibrosis.

Read More: Total Return

Receive News & Ratings for Keros Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Keros Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.