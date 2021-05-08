Kepler Capital Markets Analysts Give CompuGroup Medical SE & Co. KGaA (ETR:COP) a €75.00 Price Target

Kepler Capital Markets set a €75.00 ($88.24) target price on CompuGroup Medical SE & Co. KGaA (ETR:COP) in a report released on Friday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €88.00 ($103.53) price target on CompuGroup Medical SE & Co. KGaA and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Baader Bank set a €71.00 ($83.53) price target on CompuGroup Medical SE & Co. KGaA and gave the stock a sell rating in a research note on Thursday. Warburg Research set a €87.00 ($102.35) price target on CompuGroup Medical SE & Co. KGaA and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €85.00 ($100.00) price target on CompuGroup Medical SE & Co. KGaA and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. CompuGroup Medical SE & Co. KGaA presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of €81.20 ($95.53).

ETR COP traded up €0.30 ($0.35) during trading on Friday, reaching €65.15 ($76.65). 217,169 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 68,245. CompuGroup Medical SE & Co. KGaA has a fifty-two week low of €62.70 ($73.76) and a fifty-two week high of €85.40 ($100.47). The firm has a market capitalization of $3.50 billion and a PE ratio of 46.32. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 86.79. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is €73.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is €76.02.

CompuGroup Medical SE & Co KGaA develops and sells software and information technology solutions for the healthcare sector worldwide. It operates in four segments: Ambulatory Information Systems (AIS), Pharmacy Information Systems (PCS), Hospital Information Systems (HIS), and Consumer & Health Management Information Systems (CHS).

