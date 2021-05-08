Kenmare Resources (LON:KMR) Sets New 12-Month High at $450.00

Kenmare Resources plc (LON:KMR)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as GBX 450 ($5.88) and last traded at GBX 450 ($5.88), with a volume of 49585 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 436 ($5.70).

Separately, Berenberg Bank boosted their target price on shares of Kenmare Resources from GBX 510 ($6.66) to GBX 520 ($6.79) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th.

The firm’s 50 day moving average is GBX 421 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 363.79. The stock has a market cap of £493.81 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.67. The company has a current ratio of 3.27, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.56.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 19th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 15th will be paid a $0.08 dividend. This is an increase from Kenmare Resources’s previous dividend of $0.02. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 15th. This represents a yield of 1.39%. Kenmare Resources’s payout ratio is presently 64.81%.

In other Kenmare Resources news, insider Elaine Dorward-King bought 6,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 21st. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 437 ($5.71) per share, with a total value of £27,968 ($36,540.37). Also, insider Steven McTiernan bought 12,254 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 26th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 408 ($5.33) per share, with a total value of £49,996.32 ($65,320.51).

Kenmare Resources Company Profile (LON:KMR)

Kenmare Resources plc, together with its subsidiaries, produces mineral sands products in China, Italy, the United States, and internationally. The company operates the Moma Titanium Minerals Mine located on the northern coast of Mozambique. Its products include ilmenite, zircon, and rutile, as well as concentrates including secondary zircon and mineral sands concentrates.

