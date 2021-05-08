Kellogg (NYSE:K) Price Target Raised to $66.00

Kellogg (NYSE:K) had its price target lifted by Morgan Stanley from $60.00 to $66.00 in a research note released on Friday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on K. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on Kellogg from $69.00 to $65.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on Kellogg from $75.00 to $70.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Citigroup reduced their target price on Kellogg from $75.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Kellogg from $67.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $68.31.

Shares of NYSE K traded down $0.58 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $66.95. The company had a trading volume of 3,926,401 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,397,897. The company has a market capitalization of $22.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.35, a P/E/G ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 0.60. Kellogg has a 1 year low of $56.61 and a 1 year high of $72.88. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $63.06 and its 200-day moving average price is $61.68.

Kellogg (NYSE:K) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $3.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.38 billion. Kellogg had a return on equity of 41.23% and a net margin of 8.80%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.99 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Kellogg will post 4.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.58 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 28th. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.47%. This is a positive change from Kellogg’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57. Kellogg’s payout ratio is 57.87%.

In other Kellogg news, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 83,334 shares of Kellogg stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.28, for a total transaction of $4,856,705.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 500,001 shares of company stock valued at $30,310,063. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Kellogg by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 24,415,240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,545,486,000 after acquiring an additional 1,359,123 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Kellogg by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 121,721 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,705,000 after acquiring an additional 1,737 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Kellogg by 12.8% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 50,231 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,180,000 after acquiring an additional 5,694 shares during the last quarter. Mariner LLC lifted its stake in shares of Kellogg by 10.4% in the 1st quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 12,912 shares of the company’s stock valued at $817,000 after acquiring an additional 1,214 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Doliver Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Kellogg by 13.6% in the 1st quarter. Doliver Advisors LP now owns 9,469 shares of the company’s stock valued at $599,000 after acquiring an additional 1,134 shares during the last quarter. 86.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Kellogg Company Profile

Kellogg Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets ready-to-eat cereal and convenience foods. The company operates through four segments: North America, Europe, Latin America, and Asia Middle East Africa. Its principal products include crackers, crisps, savory snacks, toaster pastries, cereal bars and bites, granola bars and bites, ready-to-eat cereals, frozen waffles, veggie foods, and noodles.

