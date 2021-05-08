Keep Network (KEEP) Reaches Market Capitalization of $310.91 Million

Keep Network (CURRENCY:KEEP) traded up 7.2% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on May 8th. Over the last seven days, Keep Network has traded down 7.4% against the U.S. dollar. Keep Network has a total market cap of $310.91 million and approximately $6.13 million worth of Keep Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Keep Network coin can currently be bought for $0.62 or 0.00001051 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $48.44 or 0.00082529 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 10.9% against the dollar and now trades at $12.45 or 0.00021211 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001704 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $37.08 or 0.00063186 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $467.96 or 0.00797338 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $61.04 or 0.00103998 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 10.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5,545.42 or 0.09448712 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $26.40 or 0.00044979 BTC.

Keep Network Coin Profile

Keep Network (KEEP) is a coin. Its launch date was April 28th, 2020. Keep Network’s total supply is 999,848,781 coins and its circulating supply is 503,961,359 coins. Keep Network’s official Twitter account is @keep_project and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Keep Network is https://reddit.com/r/KeepNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Keep Network’s official website is keep.network

According to CryptoCompare, “A keep is an off-chain container for private data. Keeps let you interact with private data while taking full advantage of the public blockchain. “

Keep Network Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Keep Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Keep Network should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Keep Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

