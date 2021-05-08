KBC Group NV Takes $632,000 Position in ArcBest Co. (NASDAQ:ARCB)

KBC Group NV purchased a new stake in shares of ArcBest Co. (NASDAQ:ARCB) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 8,974 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $632,000.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in ARCB. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of ArcBest by 54.8% during the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,204 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 426 shares in the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ArcBest during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of ArcBest by 13.5% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,530 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $108,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in ArcBest by 114.2% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,628 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $155,000 after purchasing an additional 1,934 shares in the last quarter. Finally, USA Financial Portformulas Corp purchased a new stake in ArcBest in the 4th quarter worth approximately $162,000. Institutional investors own 88.55% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on ARCB shares. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of ArcBest from $55.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ArcBest from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $84.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Smith Barney Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of ArcBest from $47.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Cowen raised their price objective on shares of ArcBest from $72.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of ArcBest from $70.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $67.46.

Shares of ArcBest stock opened at $90.45 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.30 billion, a PE ratio of 57.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.80. ArcBest Co. has a 12-month low of $17.58 and a 12-month high of $91.53. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $72.39 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $53.44.

ArcBest (NASDAQ:ARCB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The transportation company reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.42. The business had revenue of $829.21 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $801.09 million. ArcBest had a net margin of 1.47% and a return on equity of 9.58%. The company’s revenue was up 18.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.39 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that ArcBest Co. will post 3.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 13th will be issued a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 12th. ArcBest’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 11.11%.

In other news, Director Kathleen D. Mcelligott sold 5,000 shares of ArcBest stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.57, for a total transaction of $357,850.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 19,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,402,772. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Michael R. Johns sold 1,629 shares of ArcBest stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.68, for a total transaction of $85,815.72. 1.88% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About ArcBest

ArcBest Corporation provides freight transportation and integrated logistics services. It operates through three segments: Asset-Based, ArcBest, and FleetNet. The Asset-Based segment transports general commodities, such as food, textiles, apparel, furniture, appliances, chemicals, nonbulk petroleum products, rubber, plastics, metal and metal products, wood, glass, automotive parts, machinery, and miscellaneous manufactured products through less-than-truckload services.

