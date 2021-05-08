KBC Group NV Raises Stock Holdings in Life Storage, Inc. (NYSE:LSI)

KBC Group NV lifted its holdings in shares of Life Storage, Inc. (NYSE:LSI) by 50.0% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 5,956 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,985 shares during the period. KBC Group NV’s holdings in Life Storage were worth $512,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its position in Life Storage by 147.7% in the fourth quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 42,776 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,104,000 after buying an additional 25,504 shares during the last quarter. Pensionfund Sabic increased its position in Life Storage by 82.5% in the first quarter. Pensionfund Sabic now owns 14,600 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,255,000 after buying an additional 6,600 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its position in Life Storage by 63.9% in the first quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 97,014 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $8,338,000 after buying an additional 37,833 shares during the last quarter. 6 Meridian increased its position in Life Storage by 46.7% in the first quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 2,495 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $214,000 after buying an additional 794 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Reinhart Partners Inc. increased its position in Life Storage by 65.1% in the first quarter. Reinhart Partners Inc. now owns 117,095 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $10,065,000 after buying an additional 46,163 shares during the last quarter. 89.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have issued reports on LSI shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Life Storage from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. Evercore ISI raised Life Storage from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $82.00 to $94.00 in a report on Monday, March 8th. KeyCorp raised their price target on Life Storage from $86.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. Raymond James raised their price target on Life Storage from $80.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Life Storage from $75.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $89.50.

NYSE:LSI opened at $95.97 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.35, a P/E/G ratio of 5.27 and a beta of 0.32. Life Storage, Inc. has a 52-week low of $55.11 and a 52-week high of $96.39. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $90.39 and a 200 day moving average of $82.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.18.

Life Storage (NYSE:LSI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by ($0.38). The business had revenue of $171.89 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $164.24 million. Life Storage had a net margin of 25.67% and a return on equity of 7.09%. Life Storage’s quarterly revenue was up 17.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.52 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Life Storage, Inc. will post 5.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 26th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 14th were paid a dividend of $0.74 per share. This represents a $2.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 13th. Life Storage’s dividend payout ratio is 52.67%.

About Life Storage

Life Storage, Inc is a self-administered and self-managed equity REIT that is in the business of acquiring and managing self-storage facilities. Located in Buffalo, New York, the Company operates more than 900 storage facilities in 30 states and in the province of Ontario, Canada. The Company serves both residential and commercial storage customers with storage units rented by month.

