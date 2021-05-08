KBC Group NV Raises Holdings in Athene Holding Ltd. (NYSE:ATH)

KBC Group NV boosted its holdings in shares of Athene Holding Ltd. (NYSE:ATH) by 37.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,954 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 4,651 shares during the quarter. KBC Group NV’s holdings in Athene were worth $854,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. First Horizon Corp increased its holdings in Athene by 54.6% during the fourth quarter. First Horizon Corp now owns 694 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 245 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in Athene by 71.1% in the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,356 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $102,000 after acquiring an additional 979 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in Athene by 9.3% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,849 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $166,000 after acquiring an additional 329 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank acquired a new stake in Athene in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $203,000. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Athene in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $223,000. 91.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Athene stock opened at $63.05 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 0.56 and a quick ratio of 0.56. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $53.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $45.73. Athene Holding Ltd. has a 1 year low of $21.51 and a 1 year high of $63.27. The stock has a market cap of $12.08 billion, a PE ratio of 15.92 and a beta of 1.61.

Athene (NYSE:ATH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 7th. The insurance provider reported $3.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.15 by $1.65. The firm had revenue of $1.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.61 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.36) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 128.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Athene Holding Ltd. will post 5.29 EPS for the current year.

ATH has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Athene from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Athene from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Athene from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $57.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Monday, April 5th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Athene from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, Evercore ISI downgraded shares of Athene from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and set a $50.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, January 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $53.40.

Athene Holding Ltd. is engages in the provision of retirement services. The firm issues, reinsures and acquires retirement savings products and institutional products. It operates through following segments: Retirement Services, and Corporate and Other. The Retirement Services segment is comprised of US and Bermuda operations, which issue and reinsure retirement savings products and institutional products.

