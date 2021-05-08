KBC Group NV Has $807,000 Stock Holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

KBC Group NV cut its holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) by 8.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,100 shares of the company’s stock after selling 300 shares during the quarter. KBC Group NV’s holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF were worth $807,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Running Point Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Phoenix Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Cribstone Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 3,775.0% during the 4th quarter. Cribstone Capital Management LLC now owns 155 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF stock opened at $276.38 on Friday. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF has a 12-month low of $148.98 and a 12-month high of $277.63. The business’s 50 day moving average is $266.63 and its 200-day moving average is $240.20.

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

