KBC Group NV Acquires 4,592 Shares of Baozun Inc. (NASDAQ:BZUN)

KBC Group NV boosted its holdings in shares of Baozun Inc. (NASDAQ:BZUN) by 43.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,068 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,592 shares during the period. KBC Group NV’s holdings in Baozun were worth $575,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of BZUN. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Baozun by 65.2% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 45,323 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,883,000 after acquiring an additional 17,882 shares in the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Baozun in the 3rd quarter valued at about $275,000. Hexavest Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Baozun in the 4th quarter valued at about $81,000. Boothe Investment Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Baozun by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. Boothe Investment Group Inc. now owns 93,734 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,220,000 after purchasing an additional 5,069 shares during the period. Finally, Congress Park Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Baozun in the 4th quarter valued at about $431,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.36% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on BZUN shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Baozun from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. TheStreet raised Baozun from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Citigroup lowered their target price on Baozun from $60.00 to $57.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. CICC Research downgraded Baozun from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $36.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lowered their target price on Baozun from $60.00 to $57.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $45.71.

Shares of NASDAQ BZUN opened at $32.92 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $36.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $39.48. The company has a market cap of $2.57 billion, a PE ratio of 41.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a quick ratio of 3.85, a current ratio of 4.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. Baozun Inc. has a twelve month low of $25.69 and a twelve month high of $57.00.

Baozun (NASDAQ:BZUN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 3rd. The technology company reported $3.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.53 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $3.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.36 billion. Baozun had a return on equity of 9.57% and a net margin of 3.95%. The business’s revenue was up 20.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.77 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Baozun Inc. will post 1.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Baozun Inc provides e-commerce solutions to brand partners in the People's Republic of China. The company's integrated end-to-end brand e-commerce capabilities encompass various aspects of the e-commerce value chain, including IT solutions, online store operations, digital marketing, customer services, warehousing, and fulfillment.

