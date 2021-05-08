KBC Group NV Acquires 2,909 Shares of Patrick Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:PATK)

KBC Group NV grew its holdings in Patrick Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:PATK) by 83.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,392 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,909 shares during the period. KBC Group NV’s holdings in Patrick Industries were worth $543,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Patrick Industries by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,270,662 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $223,549,000 after purchasing an additional 118,933 shares during the period. GW&K Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Patrick Industries by 10.7% during the 4th quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 671,357 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $45,887,000 after purchasing an additional 65,028 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP raised its position in shares of Patrick Industries by 11.3% during the 4th quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 470,975 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $32,191,000 after purchasing an additional 47,996 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Patrick Industries during the 4th quarter valued at $23,989,000. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group raised its position in shares of Patrick Industries by 29.4% during the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 261,438 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $17,869,000 after purchasing an additional 59,462 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.50% of the company’s stock.

Get Patrick Industries alerts:

In other Patrick Industries news, CEO Andy L. Nemeth sold 24,789 shares of Patrick Industries stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.78, for a total value of $2,076,822.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 266,796 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,352,168.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Andy L. Nemeth sold 4,000 shares of Patrick Industries stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.25, for a total transaction of $389,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 260,984 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,380,694. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 195,427 shares of company stock valued at $16,815,817 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 7.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ PATK opened at $97.52 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 2.10. The company has a market cap of $2.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.51, a P/E/G ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 2.41. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $88.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $74.89. Patrick Industries, Inc. has a 52-week low of $36.76 and a 52-week high of $98.83.

Patrick Industries (NASDAQ:PATK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The construction company reported $2.04 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.72. Patrick Industries had a net margin of 3.50% and a return on equity of 15.75%. As a group, analysts forecast that Patrick Industries, Inc. will post 4.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 22nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 8th were paid a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 5th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.15%. Patrick Industries’s payout ratio is currently 29.09%.

Several brokerages have recently commented on PATK. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Patrick Industries from $88.00 to $104.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Patrick Industries from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $107.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $84.17.

Patrick Industries Company Profile

Patrick Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes components, building products, and materials for the recreational vehicle, marine, manufactured housing, and industrial markets in the United States and Canada. Its Manufacturing segment manufactures and sells furniture, shelving, wall, countertop, and cabinet product; cabinet door, fiberglass bath fixture, and tile system; hardwood furniture, vinyl printing, solid surface, granite, and quartz countertop fabrication aluminum product; RV painting; decorative vinyl and paper laminated panel; fiberglass and plastic component; softwoods lumber; custom cabinet; polymer-based flooring product; marine hardware; air handling; and electrical system and component, including instrument and dash panel, and other product.

Featured Article: What is Cost of Goods Sold (COGS)?

Receive News & Ratings for Patrick Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Patrick Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.