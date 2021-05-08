Karuna Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KRTX) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Karuna Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KRTX) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $125.00 target price on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Karuna Therapeutics Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It is primarily focused on developing novel therapies to address disabling neuropsychiatric conditions characterized by significant unmet medical needs. The company’s product candidate consists of KarXT, for the treatment of acute psychosis in patients with schizophrenia, which are in clinical stage. Karuna Therapeutics Inc. is based in Boston, Massachusetts. “

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Maxim Group reiterated a buy rating on shares of Karuna Therapeutics in a report on Friday, February 26th. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of Karuna Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. They issued an outperform rating and a $160.00 price target on the stock. JMP Securities raised their price target on shares of Karuna Therapeutics from $122.00 to $167.00 and gave the company a market outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Karuna Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, March 29th. They set a buy rating and a $150.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, William Blair reiterated a buy rating on shares of Karuna Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $149.27.

KRTX opened at $114.89 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.38 billion, a P/E ratio of -57.16 and a beta of 2.07. Karuna Therapeutics has a one year low of $69.58 and a one year high of $146.97. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $114.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is $107.05.

Karuna Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KRTX) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($1.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.14) by $0.04. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Karuna Therapeutics will post -2.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Karuna Therapeutics news, Director Atul Pande sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.61, for a total value of $276,525.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 2,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $276,525. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Puretech Health Llc sold 1,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.00, for a total transaction of $118,000,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,406,564 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $283,974,552. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 1,015,000 shares of company stock valued at $119,740,050. Insiders own 18.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in KRTX. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its stake in Karuna Therapeutics by 10.5% in the first quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,039 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in Karuna Therapeutics by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 19,988 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,031,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in Karuna Therapeutics by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 9,712 shares of the company’s stock worth $987,000 after acquiring an additional 281 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Karuna Therapeutics by 46.2% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 950 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Karuna Therapeutics by 171.9% during the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 620 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 392 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.83% of the company’s stock.

About Karuna Therapeutics

Karuna Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, creates and delivers transformative medicines for people living with psychiatric and neurological conditions. Its lead product candidate is KarXT, an oral modulator of muscarinic receptors that has completed Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of acute psychosis in patients with schizophrenia; and in Phase Ib clinical trial for the treatment of central nervous system disorders, such as negative and cognitive symptoms of schizophrenia and psychosis, as well as for the treatment of dementia-related psychosis.

