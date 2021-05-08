Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 9.000- for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $8.930. The company issued revenue guidance of -.
KSU traded up $8.91 during trading on Friday, reaching $305.22. 1,607,108 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,237,900. Kansas City Southern has a fifty-two week low of $128.80 and a fifty-two week high of $306.00. The company has a quick ratio of 2.02, a current ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $269.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $217.84. The company has a market capitalization of $27.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.45, a PEG ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.98.
Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 15th. The transportation company reported $1.91 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.96 by ($0.05). Kansas City Southern had a net margin of 21.68% and a return on equity of 13.91%. The firm had revenue of $706.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $712.07 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.58 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Kansas City Southern will post 7.01 EPS for the current year.
About Kansas City Southern
Kansas City Southern, a transportation holding company, provides domestic and international rail transportation services in North America. The company serves a ten-state region in the Midwest and southeast regions of the United States and has the shortest north/south rail route between Kansas City, Missouri, and ports along the Gulf of Mexico in Alabama, Louisiana, Mississippi, and Texas.
