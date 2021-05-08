Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 9.000- for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $8.930. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

KSU traded up $8.91 during trading on Friday, reaching $305.22. 1,607,108 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,237,900. Kansas City Southern has a fifty-two week low of $128.80 and a fifty-two week high of $306.00. The company has a quick ratio of 2.02, a current ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $269.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $217.84. The company has a market capitalization of $27.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.45, a PEG ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.98.

Get Kansas City Southern alerts:

Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 15th. The transportation company reported $1.91 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.96 by ($0.05). Kansas City Southern had a net margin of 21.68% and a return on equity of 13.91%. The firm had revenue of $706.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $712.07 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.58 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Kansas City Southern will post 7.01 EPS for the current year.

KSU has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Kansas City Southern from $215.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Kansas City Southern from $212.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Monday. Cowen lifted their price target on Kansas City Southern from $203.00 to $246.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Monday, January 25th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Kansas City Southern from $237.00 to $246.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Monday, January 25th. Finally, Vertical Research began coverage on Kansas City Southern in a report on Friday, March 26th. They issued a hold rating for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $237.07.

About Kansas City Southern

Kansas City Southern, a transportation holding company, provides domestic and international rail transportation services in North America. The company serves a ten-state region in the Midwest and southeast regions of the United States and has the shortest north/south rail route between Kansas City, Missouri, and ports along the Gulf of Mexico in Alabama, Louisiana, Mississippi, and Texas.

Featured Article: Cost of Capital Explained

Receive News & Ratings for Kansas City Southern Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kansas City Southern and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.