Kamil Ali-Jackson Sells 15,000 Shares of Aclaris Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACRS) Stock

Aclaris Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACRS) insider Kamil Ali-Jackson sold 15,000 shares of Aclaris Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.98, for a total transaction of $359,700.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 158,618 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,803,659.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Kamil Ali-Jackson also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, May 7th, Kamil Ali-Jackson sold 5,416 shares of Aclaris Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.52, for a total transaction of $127,384.32.

On Monday, May 3rd, Kamil Ali-Jackson sold 15,000 shares of Aclaris Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.59, for a total transaction of $368,850.00.

Aclaris Therapeutics stock opened at $22.95 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.20 billion, a PE ratio of -17.00 and a beta of 1.20. Aclaris Therapeutics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $1.16 and a twelve month high of $30.38. The company has a quick ratio of 4.54, a current ratio of 4.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The company has a 50 day moving average of $25.96 and a 200-day moving average of $14.95.

Aclaris Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ACRS) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.30) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.31) by $0.01. Aclaris Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 941.07% and a negative return on equity of 104.00%. The business had revenue of $1.58 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.32 million. Equities analysts anticipate that Aclaris Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ACRS. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Aclaris Therapeutics by 49.6% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 20,259 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 6,713 shares during the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new stake in Aclaris Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth $90,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in Aclaris Therapeutics during the first quarter worth $103,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Aclaris Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth $141,000. Finally, Dorsey Wright & Associates raised its position in Aclaris Therapeutics by 135.0% during the first quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 6,110 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $154,000 after acquiring an additional 3,510 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on ACRS shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Aclaris Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. HC Wainwright initiated coverage on shares of Aclaris Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

About Aclaris Therapeutics

Aclaris Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company developing a pipeline of novel, small molecule therapeutics to address the needs of patients with immuno-inflammatory diseases. The company has a multi-stage portfolio of drug candidates powered by a research and development engine exploring protein kinase regulation.

