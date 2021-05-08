Kalera AS (OTCMKTS:KSLLF) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Pareto Securities

Pareto Securities initiated coverage on shares of Kalera AS (OTCMKTS:KSLLF) in a research note released on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the stock.
Shares of KSLLF stock traded up $0.35 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $3.90. 913 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 35,538. Kalera AS has a 1 year low of $1.83 and a 1 year high of $5.85.
About Kalera AS
