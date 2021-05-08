Kala Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:KALA) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Kala Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:KALA) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $7.75 price objective on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Kala Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company. It focused on the development and commercialization of therapeutics through its nanoparticle-based Mucus Penetrating Particles technology. The Company designs proprietary drug delivery technology to penetrate mucosal tissue such as the eyes, lungs, gastrointestinal tracts and the female reproductive systems. Kala Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is based in Waltham, United States. “

Get Kala Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Separately, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $17.00 price objective on shares of Kala Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $19.39.

NASDAQ KALA opened at $5.43 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 9.11, a quick ratio of 8.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. Kala Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $4.97 and a twelve month high of $14.68. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.34 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.56. The stock has a market cap of $350.68 million, a PE ratio of -2.60 and a beta of 0.43.

Kala Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:KALA) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.49) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.51) by $0.02. Kala Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 1,794.36% and a negative return on equity of 93.73%. Research analysts predict that Kala Pharmaceuticals will post -1.93 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Kala Pharmaceuticals by 9.7% during the 4th quarter. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC now owns 20,396 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in Kala Pharmaceuticals by 7.6% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 25,606 shares of the company’s stock worth $174,000 after buying an additional 1,811 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in Kala Pharmaceuticals by 4.0% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 57,406 shares of the company’s stock valued at $387,000 after acquiring an additional 2,224 shares during the period. Prospera Financial Services Inc grew its position in shares of Kala Pharmaceuticals by 39.0% during the fourth quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 10,202 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 2,865 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Kala Pharmaceuticals by 46.8% during the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 9,415 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.63% of the company’s stock.

About Kala Pharmaceuticals

Kala Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapies using its proprietary nanoparticle-based Mucus Penetrating Particles (MPP) technology for the treatment of eye diseases. The company's product candidates include EYSUVIS for the short-term treatment of the signs and symptoms of dry eye disease; and INVELTYS, a topical twice-a-day ocular steroid for the treatment of post-operative inflammation and pain following ocular surgery.

Further Reading: Options Trading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Kala Pharmaceuticals (KALA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Kala Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kala Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.