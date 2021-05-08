Kadmon Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:KDMN) Receives $12.75 Consensus PT from Analysts

Kadmon Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:KDMN) has received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the six ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $12.75.

KDMN has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Kadmon from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Kadmon from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target on shares of Kadmon in a research note on Friday, March 26th.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KDMN. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Kadmon in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Caption Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Kadmon in the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Kovack Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Kadmon in the fourth quarter valued at $42,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new position in shares of Kadmon in the fourth quarter valued at $47,000. Finally, Ground Swell Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Kadmon during the 1st quarter valued at $51,000. 94.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of KDMN traded up $0.13 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $3.79. 977,847 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,389,343. The company has a market cap of $651.19 million, a PE ratio of -6.32 and a beta of 1.68. Kadmon has a 52 week low of $3.14 and a 52 week high of $5.73. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.92 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 5.76 and a quick ratio of 5.76.

Kadmon (NASDAQ:KDMN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.01. Kadmon had a negative net margin of 768.36% and a negative return on equity of 85.07%. On average, analysts anticipate that Kadmon will post -0.67 earnings per share for the current year.

Kadmon Holdings, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes small molecules and biologics primarily for the treatment of inflammatory and fibrotic diseases. Its lead product candidates include Belumosudil (KD025), an orally administered selective inhibitor of the rho-associated coiled-coil kinase 2 (ROCK2), which is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of chronic graft-versus-host, as well as systemic sclerosis, an autoimmune disease characterized by chronic inflammation, fibrosis, and vascular damage; KD045, an oral inhibitor of ROCK for the treatment of fibrotic diseases; and KD033, an anti-PD-L1/IL-15 fusion protein for the treatment of cancer.

