JustLiquidity Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $1.28 Million (JUL)

JustLiquidity (CURRENCY:JUL) traded down 2.7% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on May 8th. JustLiquidity has a total market cap of $31.55 million and $1.28 million worth of JustLiquidity was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, JustLiquidity has traded 2.2% lower against the US dollar. One JustLiquidity coin can currently be bought for $72.23 or 0.00122523 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.59 or 0.00002704 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001696 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $40.03 or 0.00067897 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $150.79 or 0.00255794 BTC.

Atlas Protocol (ATP) traded up 69,665.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.25 or 0.00003820 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.22 or 0.00003770 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $676.09 or 0.01146854 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.11 or 0.00030728 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 260.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $442.08 or 0.00749901 BTC.

JustLiquidity Coin Profile

JustLiquidity’s total supply is 963,148 coins and its circulating supply is 436,871 coins. The official website for JustLiquidity is justliquidity.org . JustLiquidity’s official message board is medium.com/@justliquidity . JustLiquidity’s official Twitter account is @JustLiquidity

According to CryptoCompare, “Joule is a marketplace where users can trade on the popularity levels of public figures to earn tokens. It gives users a voice and a monthly income through teaching others blockchain. On the platform, Joule is at the same time the unit of Price, the unit of Popularity Index and a Cryptocurrency (token symbol: JUL). In other words, it has multiple related functions. “

