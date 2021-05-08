JustInvest LLC Sells 206 Shares of JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD)

JustInvest LLC cut its position in JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD) by 3.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,173 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 206 shares during the quarter. JustInvest LLC’s holdings in JD.com were worth $436,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in JD. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of JD.com in the third quarter valued at $8,565,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System bought a new position in JD.com during the fourth quarter worth $3,358,000. Huntington National Bank boosted its position in JD.com by 33.0% during the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 504 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the period. City Holding Co. boosted its position in JD.com by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 800 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Finally, Brookstone Capital Management boosted its position in JD.com by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 6,084 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $535,000 after purchasing an additional 244 shares during the period. 40.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get JD.com alerts:

JD stock opened at $75.51 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $101.14 billion, a PE ratio of 28.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 0.92. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $79.89 and a 200 day simple moving average of $86.85. JD.com, Inc. has a 52 week low of $45.60 and a 52 week high of $108.29. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

JD.com (NASDAQ:JD) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 11th. The information services provider reported $1.49 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $1.30. The firm had revenue of $224.33 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $219.21 billion. JD.com had a return on equity of 10.00% and a net margin of 4.14%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 31.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.54 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that JD.com, Inc. will post 1.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

JD has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of JD.com from $120.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of JD.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of JD.com in a research report on Monday, January 25th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $120.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on JD.com from $92.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on JD.com in a report on Monday, January 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $114.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $99.50.

JD.com Company Profile

JD.com, Inc operates as an e-commerce company and retail infrastructure service provider in the People's Republic of China. It operates in two segments, JD Retail and New Businesses. The company offers home appliances; mobile handsets and other digital products; desktop, laptop, and other computers, as well as printers and other office equipment; furniture and household goods; apparel; cosmetics, personal care items, and pet products; women's shoes, bags, jewelry, and luxury goods; men's shoes, sports gears, and fitness equipment; automobiles and accessories; maternal and childcare products, toys, and musical instruments; and food, beverage, and fresh produce.

See Also: How is net asset value different from market price?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD).

Receive News & Ratings for JD.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JD.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.