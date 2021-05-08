JustInvest LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VGIT)

JustInvest LLC increased its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VGIT) by 29.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,329 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,454 shares during the quarter. JustInvest LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $425,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 23.1% in the first quarter. Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC now owns 15,425 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,037,000 after buying an additional 2,897 shares during the period. Stonehearth Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 4.2% in the first quarter. Stonehearth Capital Management LLC now owns 186,802 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,559,000 after buying an additional 7,560 shares during the period. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC increased its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 39.9% during the 4th quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 39,726 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,758,000 after purchasing an additional 11,330 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 32.3% during the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 16,132 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,120,000 after purchasing an additional 3,934 shares during the period. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares during the 4th quarter valued at $12,187,000.

Shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares stock opened at $67.80 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $67.52 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $68.74. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares has a 12-month low of $67.09 and a 12-month high of $70.86.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 4th were given a dividend of $0.062 per share. This represents a $0.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.10%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 3rd.

About Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares

Vanguard Intermediate Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

