JustInvest LLC Has $400,000 Stake in Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF)

JustInvest LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF) by 68.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 19,346 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,851 shares during the period. JustInvest LLC’s holdings in Regions Financial were worth $400,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new stake in Regions Financial during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Smith Asset Management Group LP acquired a new stake in Regions Financial during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Denali Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Regions Financial during the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Annapolis Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in Regions Financial during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its holdings in Regions Financial by 102.1% during the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 2,379 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 1,202 shares in the last quarter. 71.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

RF has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Regions Financial from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on Regions Financial from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 9th. Raymond James reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $23.00 target price (up from $21.00) on shares of Regions Financial in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Stephens lifted their target price on Regions Financial from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, DA Davidson began coverage on Regions Financial in a research note on Monday, April 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $20.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. Regions Financial has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $19.47.

In other news, CFO David J. Turner, Jr. sold 88,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.11, for a total value of $1,857,680.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 160,891 shares in the company, valued at $3,396,409.01. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, EVP Scott M. Peters sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.00, for a total value of $252,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 23,036 shares in the company, valued at $483,756. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 156,147 shares of company stock worth $3,245,534. Corporate insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

RF stock opened at $22.89 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $21.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.11. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The firm has a market cap of $21.99 billion, a PE ratio of 28.98, a P/E/G ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.58. Regions Financial Co. has a 1-year low of $8.41 and a 1-year high of $22.91.

Regions Financial (NYSE:RF) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The bank reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.15. Regions Financial had a return on equity of 5.61% and a net margin of 13.17%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.14 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Regions Financial Co. will post 0.83 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 4th will be issued a $0.155 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 3rd. This represents a $0.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.71%. Regions Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 40.00%.

About Regions Financial

Regions Financial Corporation, a financial holding company, provides banking and bank-related services to individual and corporate customers. It operates through three segments: Corporate Bank, Consumer Bank, and Wealth Management. The Corporate Bank segment offers commercial banking services, such as commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, and investor real estate lending; equipment lease financing; deposit products; and securities underwriting and placement, loan syndication and placement, foreign exchange, derivatives, merger and acquisition, and other advisory services.

