JustInvest LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Flowers Foods, Inc. (NYSE:FLO)

JustInvest LLC trimmed its position in shares of Flowers Foods, Inc. (NYSE:FLO) by 22.4% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 17,381 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,003 shares during the period. JustInvest LLC’s holdings in Flowers Foods were worth $414,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Veriti Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Flowers Foods in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Pflug Koory LLC purchased a new position in shares of Flowers Foods in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. CWM LLC raised its position in shares of Flowers Foods by 110.0% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,321 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 692 shares during the last quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Flowers Foods by 167.5% in the 1st quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 1,752 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 1,097 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Montag A & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Flowers Foods in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $45,000. 64.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Stephens assumed coverage on shares of Flowers Foods in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $25.00 price objective for the company. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on shares of Flowers Foods from $24.00 to $22.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Flowers Foods has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $24.40.

FLO opened at $24.49 on Friday. Flowers Foods, Inc. has a 12-month low of $21.55 and a 12-month high of $25.18. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.18 billion, a PE ratio of 53.24 and a beta of 0.34. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $24.03 and a two-hundred day moving average of $23.05.

Flowers Foods (NYSE:FLO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 12th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $998.05 million. Flowers Foods had a net margin of 2.30% and a return on equity of 19.41%. As a group, analysts predict that Flowers Foods, Inc. will post 1.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 19th. Investors of record on Friday, March 5th were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 4th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.27%. Flowers Foods’s dividend payout ratio is presently 83.33%.

Flowers Foods Company Profile

Flowers Foods, Inc produces and markets packaged bakery products in the United States. It offers fresh breads, buns, rolls, snack cakes, and tortillas, as well as frozen breads and rolls under the Nature's Own, Dave's Killer Bread, Wonder, Canyon Bakehouse, Mrs. Freshley's, and Tastykake brand names.

