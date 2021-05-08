JustInvest LLC Buys New Shares in Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL)

JustInvest LLC acquired a new position in shares of Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 6,848 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $388,000.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Simon Quick Advisors LLC bought a new position in Toll Brothers during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC bought a new position in Toll Brothers during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Toll Brothers during the fourth quarter worth $61,000. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its position in Toll Brothers by 1,506.3% during the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,526 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 1,431 shares during the period. Finally, CI Investments Inc. boosted its position in Toll Brothers by 77.3% during the fourth quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 2,035 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $88,000 after purchasing an additional 887 shares during the period. 87.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CAO Michael J. Grubb sold 600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.16, for a total transaction of $36,096.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,672 shares in the company, valued at $100,587.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Robert I. Toll sold 500,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.29, for a total value of $26,645,000.00. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 880,178 shares of company stock worth $48,541,596. Company insiders own 10.94% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on TOL shares. BTIG Research lifted their price objective on shares of Toll Brothers from $40.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup lifted their target price on Toll Brothers from $51.00 to $62.00 in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Toll Brothers from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Raymond James lifted their target price on Toll Brothers from $55.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Toll Brothers from $45.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $55.59.

Toll Brothers stock opened at $67.65 on Friday. Toll Brothers, Inc. has a 12-month low of $23.11 and a 12-month high of $67.90. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 5.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $59.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $51.36. The stock has a market cap of $8.33 billion, a PE ratio of 19.61, a P/E/G ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.64.

Toll Brothers (NYSE:TOL) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The construction company reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.29. Toll Brothers had a return on equity of 9.42% and a net margin of 6.31%. The firm had revenue of $1.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.34 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.41 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Toll Brothers, Inc. will post 4.58 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 9th were issued a dividend of $0.17 per share. This is a boost from Toll Brothers’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 8th. Toll Brothers’s payout ratio is 20.00%.

Toll Brothers

Toll Brothers, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, builds, markets, sells, and arranges finance for a range of detached and attached homes in luxury residential communities in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Traditional Home Building and Urban Infill. It also designs, builds, markets, and sells homes in urban infill markets through Toll Brothers City Living.

