Jupiter Wealth Management LLC Grows Stake in Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA)

Jupiter Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA) by 38.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 17,315 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,775 shares during the quarter. Moderna comprises about 1.5% of Jupiter Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest position. Jupiter Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Moderna were worth $3,041,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management raised its position in Moderna by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management now owns 7,420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $775,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the period. Simon Quick Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Moderna by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 1,570 shares of the company’s stock worth $164,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Carl P. Sherr & Co. LLC increased its position in shares of Moderna by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Carl P. Sherr & Co. LLC now owns 5,227 shares of the company’s stock worth $546,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. increased its position in shares of Moderna by 14.4% during the first quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. now owns 595 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP increased its position in shares of Moderna by 5.4% during the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,667 shares of the company’s stock worth $218,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. 51.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Moderna news, General Counsel Lori M. Henderson sold 6,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.82, for a total transaction of $975,612.00. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 7,501 shares in the company, valued at $1,108,797.82. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Tal Zvi Zaks sold 1,199 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.82, for a total value of $173,639.18. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,199 shares in the company, valued at $173,639.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 5,731,720 shares of company stock valued at $838,205,524 over the last quarter. 29.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ MRNA traded up $2.65 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $163.15. 11,952,612 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,035,364. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 2.43 and a quick ratio of 2.43. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $152.15 and its 200-day moving average price is $134.07. The firm has a market cap of $65.35 billion, a P/E ratio of -100.71, a PEG ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.73. Moderna, Inc. has a twelve month low of $46.13 and a twelve month high of $189.26.

Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $2.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.04 by $0.80. The firm had revenue of $1.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.48 billion. Moderna had a negative return on equity of 28.11% and a negative net margin of 242.73%. Moderna’s quarterly revenue was up 24112.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.35) earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Moderna, Inc. will post -1.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

MRNA has been the subject of a number of research reports. Brookline Capital Management lifted their price target on Moderna from $180.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on Moderna from $178.00 to $206.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Moderna from $234.00 to $231.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Barclays lifted their price target on Moderna from $178.00 to $194.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Moderna from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $170.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Moderna presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $157.61.

Moderna, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops therapeutics and vaccines based on messenger RNA for the treatment of infectious diseases, immuno-oncology, rare diseases, cardiovascular diseases, and auto-immune diseases. As of March 9, 2021, the company had 13 programs in clinical trials and a total of 24 development programs in six modalities comprising prophylactic vaccines, cancer vaccines, intratumoral immuno-oncology, localized regenerative therapeutics, systemic secreted and cell surface therapeutics, and systemic intracellular therapeutics.

