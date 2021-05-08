Jupiter Wealth Management LLC Acquires New Position in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA)

Jupiter Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 1,383 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $323,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. IFP Advisors Inc raised its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group by 13.3% during the 1st quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 19,007 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $4,302,000 after buying an additional 2,238 shares in the last quarter. NS Partners Ltd increased its stake in Alibaba Group by 868.6% in the 1st quarter. NS Partners Ltd now owns 33,900 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $7,686,000 after purchasing an additional 30,400 shares during the period. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI purchased a new position in Alibaba Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $45,000. Centaurus Financial Inc. increased its stake in Alibaba Group by 154.6% in the 1st quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 5,081 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,152,000 after purchasing an additional 3,085 shares during the period. Finally, Greenleaf Trust increased its stake in Alibaba Group by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 7,227 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,639,000 after purchasing an additional 333 shares during the period. 40.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Alibaba Group stock traded down $1.11 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $225.31. The company had a trading volume of 10,550,046 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,902,984. The company has a current ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $231.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $252.59. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a 12 month low of $194.03 and a 12 month high of $319.32. The company has a market capitalization of $609.61 billion, a PE ratio of 32.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.99.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The specialty retailer reported $22.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.78 by $19.25. Alibaba Group had a return on equity of 12.74% and a net margin of 22.56%. The business had revenue of $221.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $214.39 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $18.19 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Alibaba Group Holding Limited will post 7.84 EPS for the current year.

BABA has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Citigroup decreased their price target on Alibaba Group from $345.00 to $338.00 in a research note on Friday, April 9th. Macquarie reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $407.00 price target (down from $421.00) on shares of Alibaba Group in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. CICC Research began coverage on Alibaba Group in a research note on Friday, April 2nd. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on Alibaba Group in a research note on Friday, April 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $330.00 target price on the stock. Finally, CLSA reduced their target price on Alibaba Group from $351.00 to $320.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 12th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Alibaba Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $319.73.

Alibaba Group Company Profile

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides online and mobile commerce businesses in the People's Republic of China and internationally. It operates through four segments: Core Commerce, Cloud Computing, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

