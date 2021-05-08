Jupiter Wealth Management LLC Acquires 940 Shares of Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK)

Jupiter Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK) by 1.8% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 52,730 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 940 shares during the period. Crown comprises 2.9% of Jupiter Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Jupiter Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Crown were worth $5,706,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in shares of Crown by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 311,940 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $31,256,000 after purchasing an additional 12,487 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. boosted its stake in shares of Crown by 13.9% during the 1st quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 33,511 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,252,000 after purchasing an additional 4,089 shares during the period. Engineers Gate Manager LP boosted its stake in shares of Crown by 539.8% during the 4th quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 28,281 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,834,000 after purchasing an additional 23,861 shares during the period. KBC Group NV boosted its stake in shares of Crown by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 49,937 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,846,000 after purchasing an additional 2,016 shares during the period. Finally, Aubrey Capital Management Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Crown by 23.9% during the 1st quarter. Aubrey Capital Management Ltd now owns 2,915 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $283,000 after purchasing an additional 562 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.90% of the company’s stock.

In other Crown news, insider Hock Huat Goh sold 5,136 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.60, for a total transaction of $583,449.60. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 48,471 shares in the company, valued at $5,506,305.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director John W. Conway sold 334 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.76, for a total value of $36,659.84. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,031,377 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $113,203,939.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 10,095 shares of company stock valued at $1,128,027 in the last three months. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Crown from $122.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Crown in a report on Thursday, April 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $108.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Crown from $125.00 to $132.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Crown from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Crown from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $116.71.

Shares of CCK traded up $0.83 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $113.54. The stock had a trading volume of 1,086,421 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,033,253. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.47, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 0.74. Crown Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $55.85 and a 52-week high of $114.55. The business’s fifty day moving average is $104.20 and its 200 day moving average is $97.78. The firm has a market cap of $15.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.72, a P/E/G ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 1.14.

Crown (NYSE:CCK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, April 18th. The industrial products company reported $1.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.44. Crown had a net margin of 4.52% and a return on equity of 33.90%. The firm had revenue of $3.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.98 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.13 earnings per share. Crown’s quarterly revenue was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Crown Holdings, Inc. will post 5.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Crown declared that its board has approved a stock repurchase program on Thursday, February 25th that permits the company to buyback $1.50 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the industrial products company to purchase up to 11.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 20th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 6th will be issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.70%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 5th. Crown’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.66%.

About Crown

Crown Holdings, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells packaging products and equipment for consumer goods and industrial products in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It offers products for consumer goods, including steel and aluminum cans for food, beverage, household, and other consumer products; glass bottles for beverage product; and metal vacuum closures and steel crowns through its sales organization to the soft drink, food, citrus, brewing, household products, personal care, and various other industries.

