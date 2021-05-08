Jupiter Wealth Management LLC Acquires 2,000 Shares of EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG)

Jupiter Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG) by 28.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 9,000 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Jupiter Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in EOG Resources were worth $683,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. increased its stake in shares of EOG Resources by 262.2% in the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 48,319 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $3,505,000 after purchasing an additional 34,979 shares during the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System increased its stake in shares of EOG Resources by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 154,524 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $7,706,000 after purchasing an additional 6,000 shares during the last quarter. Robinson Value Management Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of EOG Resources during the fourth quarter worth $2,454,000. Sippican Capital Advisors increased its holdings in shares of EOG Resources by 22.2% during the first quarter. Sippican Capital Advisors now owns 20,179 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $1,464,000 after buying an additional 3,660 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ackerman Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of EOG Resources by 41.5% during the first quarter. Ackerman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 13,989 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $1,015,000 after buying an additional 4,102 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.69% of the company’s stock.

In other news, COO Lloyd W. Helms, Jr. sold 8,623 shares of EOG Resources stock in a transaction on Friday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.74, for a total transaction of $644,483.02. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 121,239 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,061,402.86. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Michael P. Donaldson sold 6,223 shares of EOG Resources stock in a transaction on Friday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.98, for a total transaction of $466,600.54. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 119,184 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,936,416.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 18,119 shares of company stock valued at $1,356,231 over the last ninety days. 0.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE:EOG traded up $6.12 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $83.10. The stock had a trading volume of 7,297,417 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,556,547. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $72.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $58.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 1.47. EOG Resources, Inc. has a one year low of $31.22 and a one year high of $83.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $48.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -159.80 and a beta of 2.09.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The energy exploration company reported $1.62 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.18. EOG Resources had a negative net margin of 2.47% and a positive return on equity of 5.86%. The firm had revenue of $3.69 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.27 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.55 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 21.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that EOG Resources, Inc. will post 1.02 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a special dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 16th will be issued a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 15th. EOG Resources’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.13%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on EOG. Tudor Pickering reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of EOG Resources in a report on Monday, March 8th. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of EOG Resources from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of EOG Resources from $70.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. MKM Partners upped their price target on shares of EOG Resources from $75.00 to $81.00 in a report on Monday, March 1st. Finally, TD Securities upped their price target on shares of EOG Resources from $65.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. EOG Resources presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $70.69.

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, and natural gas and natural gas liquids. Its principal producing areas are in New Mexico and Texas in the United States; the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago; the People's Republic of China; and the Sultanate of Oman.

